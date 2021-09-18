Dear Editor,
Given the recent catastrophe caused by the manganese mining operation in Matthews Ridge, now is the time to put a stop to their operations. CRG has written several times about the dangers and unsafe record of the company involved, yet their operations continue to lack the necessary oversight and controls. Please see the letter from September 26th this year at the following link https://www.stabroeknews.com/2021/08/26/opinion/letters/the-manganese-operation-is-dangerous-and-unhealthy-to-matthews-ridge/. We cannot continue to place wealth before good health as we develop as a nation. Voters entrust those in leadership to safeguard them and their communities against harm. There must be no exceptions.
Sincerely,
Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of
Guyana