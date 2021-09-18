Guyana’s U20 footballers to have another crack at Cayman Islands

In 2018, Guyana’s U20 male footballers lost 2-3 to the Cayman Islands in the Concacaf Qualifiers in the United States of America.

The team will get a chance for revenge following yesterday’s draw in Miami, Florida, for the upcoming 2021 qualification tournament.

The team was drawn in Group-D of the Concacaf men’s Under-20 Qualifiers yesterday along with Nicaragua, the Cayman Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Group-A, the teams are Curacao, Grenada, Dominica, Sint Maarten and British Virgin Islands while Group-B comprises Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Belize, Saint Martin and Anguilla.

Group-C consists of Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Montserrat.

According to an official release from the regional confederation, the qualifiers will be staged in the Dominican Republic from November 5 to 14, with the four eventual group winners progressing to the 2022 Concacaf men’s Under-20 Championship.

Guyana competed in the 2018 and 2020 events. In comparison, the 2018 tournament which was hosted in the United States of America, did not feature a qualifying tournament. (All of the 34 entrants were guaranteed a minimum of four matches. Seven countries did not participate).

The Golden Jaguars finished the tournament with a record of one win and three losses. Guyana defeated El Salvador 2-0, but lost to Guatemala (0-4), Cayman Islands (2-3) and Curaçao (3-4).

In the 2020 version, Guyana defeated Montserrat 6-0, SVG 3-0 and the USVI 2-0. Their only defeat came at the hands of the higher ranked hosts via a 1-0 score line.

Presently, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commissioned a U20 talent ID programme to aid in the selection of the squad for the upcoming event.