Clash series aims to revive Calypso

A new series, the Carib-bean Calypso Community Championship Clash, or just the Clash will show-case talented Caribbean artistes versed in Calypso.

The show will see the calypsonians clashing on a virtual battlefield. The series, created by Carib-bean Vizion in collaboration with the Caribbean Calypso Community, will see singers ssigned to one of five groups engaged in sing-offs. Along with featuring the talents of artistes, the show is also an exhibition for Calypso and Caribbean heritage.

According to a release, the Clash is not considered a competition as only the audience will judge.