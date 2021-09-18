The Met Gala and American culture

If one needed to find another description for the Met Gala, it could quite adequately be called the Fashion Olympics. The annual themed fashion fundraiser tests creativity and pays tribute to fashion as an art form.

I would imagine, for the designers who happen to be dressing celebrities, that the preparation takes months. The pressure to create something that would dominate headlines and serve as a marker for cultural and social debate seems intensive, to put it gently.

This year’s theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, but it appeared more like a dreaded parade with many barely making an effort.