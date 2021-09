Albion sugar workers strike for relief as flood losses take bite out of earnings -GuySuCo management to meet union reps today on solution

Close to 200 of the Albion Estate’s cane harvesters took to the streets yesterday to protest for financial assistance due to the impact of the May/June floods, which damaged the estate’s sugar cane, resulting in a drastic drop in their weekly earnings since the start of the new crop.

The workers, who have been striking since last week, yesterday protested along the Albion Estate road, where they started fires and used pieces of wood to block traffic to and from the estate for some time.