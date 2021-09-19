EPA in breach of Act over denial of impact surveys, list of consultants -Engineer Charles Ceres

Veteran engineer Charles Ceres says that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is operating in breach of its own governing Act in key areas, including the denial of the need for impact assessments for major projects and the pool of qualified consultants it should enlist to undertake these.

Ceres, in an interview with the Sunday Stabroek, said that while he believes that aspects of the Act need updating to cater for Guyana’s developing oil and gas sector, the current Act is enough to guide the safe execution of projects, if only it were enforced.