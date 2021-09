Guyana will get a total of five lifts of one million barrels of oil this year and not the anticipated six after production was scaled back earlier this year due to the flash gas compressor problems aboard the Liza Destiny FPSO, according to Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat.

However, given assurances from the operator that there would not be a recurrence since measures have already been put in place, Bharrat says that there will be six lifts next year from that vessel.