Family dispute linked to murder of Trinidad mom, daughter

(Trinidad Guardian) A family dispute is believed to be the motive behind the murder of a Claxton Bay mother and her 21-year-old daughter who were both shot in the head on Friday.

Savitri Sooklal, 60 and Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin of Soledad Road, Claxton Bay, were at home when the incident occurred. Police said Balgobin, a final-year student of the University of the West Indies, was found on a couch in the living room while her mother was found near the washroom.

Investigators said Sooklal’s husband died from a heart attack last June, leaving his possessions to his family.

However, there have been disagreements between several family members since then as well as issues over finances.

A source who requested anonymity told Guardian Media that several loud shots were heard followed by the sound of moving galvanise sheets.

A source said before the killings, a man was heard shouting and demanding money. Police officers from the St Margaret’s station visited and found the women inside the house.

Neighbours have been expressing sadness over the double murder.

“People know who did it and the ones who did it will never have any peace,” a neighbour said.

Balgobin’s grandmother, who is ailing, was not notified about the killings. Police have since taken statements from several relatives as well as neighbours.

On Facebook, condolences continued to pour in for the women. Ashim Mohammed wrote, ” So sad. That girl was my past student 2011 to 2016. Very intelligent, ambitious. My condolences to the family…RIP.”

MP for Pointe-Pierre David Lee extended condolences to the family via a Facebook post on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Lee said, “They were two lovely and kind-hearted individuals. They were key members of our community, given the kindness they offered those around them. They were always willing to help and support others in the community.

“We have lost two genuine souls, a true mother in Savitri and daughter in Sandeepa. I hope those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.”

Officers of Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.