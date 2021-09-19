Dear Editor,

What was ‘dished out’ to Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, was abominable, unacceptable. I condemn it harshly: unpardonable. In any civilized society, there can be no allowance for what took place. And in a society as deeply polarized as ours, such recklessness by opposition hands fuels greater animosities, adds more tensions to an edgy society already edgy. I regretted what happened.

But something else came from this. I detect that we are a reactive people. This is what the post-Priya Manickchand matter reactions confirm. Many were/are the words and postures, some of them passionate, to condemn opposition ranks for attacking the Minister. That is a given, and it is easy for all (including me) to rail in righteous wrath. It was wrong, never right. Do we really believe that some mending occurs when we call out offenders, which we must? When we slip back into routines, and do nothing? Talk about a society of law and not men, and feel good about ourselves, while knowing full well that we lie to ourselves? That we play games with the safety and uplift of this society? Let’s get real, will we? I say this because what was hurled at Minister Manickchand was more than repugnant descent into barbarity, more than an attack on a woman (women, in general), more than dirty weapons unleashed at a stubborn political enemy. It is what bombards all of us: men, women, young, old, wise, and unwise. I am labouring to warn all in this ruptured society: be aware, be sensitive, and be careful. It is not politics, as usual.

There are no grounds, no rationalization, no defending of something like what was aimed at Minister Manickchand. I have small regard for some of her efforts, but that is irrelevant, should never cloud my judgment to lose self-control and standards. But there is something else I wish to say today, and it relates to us being reactive. It is no secret how precariously this society is perched, which this Manickchand disgrace confirmed. We pretend at civility at every level, a product of barely restrained correctness, watchful environment. But there are seething resentments and boiling antagonisms right below the surface. We all know that, but we all do nothing, other than occasional self-satisfying lip service. Deep down, this society is grievously wounded, yet we reject summoning the same vitality and grand determination, like we do in deploring whatever was said and posted about Minister Manickchand, to stave off what could exceed even such excesses. It would be more helpful to a terribly pierced and limping society, if only we could join ranks, and manifest the same energized bounce to get to a place that heals us. We are hurting. Do we (me and you) still prefer to sit on our hands, make pretty speeches after the fact, when there is so much that we can, and should, do right now? To help ease our pain, cool furies. To heal us. Maybe, even bind us. That is, until the next damaging flareup. Then, we will all muster the courage to come out and condemn, and feel good about ourselves.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall