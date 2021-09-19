Dear Editor,

I note in the letter columns of Friday’s SN edition a purported statement from the Guyana Presbyterian Church (GPC), signed by Rev. Pat Sheeratan-Bisnauth. Please be advised that Rev. Pat Seeratan-Bisnauth does NOT speak for the Guyana Presbyterian Church. She had resigned from the GPC on May 24, 2018, and has since not written to the GPC to even to indicate that she is now available to serve as a Minister. What she did do was to parachute into an October 2019 meeting of the Demerara Presbytery, one of the three Presbyteries of the GPC and has since attempted to set up a parallel Synod of the GPC in September 2020, engineering things so that she was “elected” to be the Moderator of that entity. This is now a matter of public knowledge and record that is gaining the attention of the High Court, which is being asked to declare inter alia that the purported elections of September 2020 is in breach of the provisions of the Guyana Presbyterian Church Act, No. 9 of 1974 and rules of the Constitution of the Guyana Presbyterian Church 2005, and as such is unlawful, illegal, improper, null, void and of no legal effect. The point is, however, that Rev. Pat Sheeratan-Bisnauth’s letter cannot be taken as an authoritative statement of the GPC, however earnest and passionate she might be about the substantive issue she addressed.

Sincerely,

Thomas B. Singh

Member

Guyana Presbyterian Church