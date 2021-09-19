Guyana’s Harris maintains winning streak in the UFC

Guyanese Carlston Harris continued his historic run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), stopping American Impa Kasanganay in the first round on the preliminary card of the promotion’s Fight Night: Stann vs Smith event at their Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday night.
The fight was stopped at the 2:38 mark of the first round. Harris dropped his opponent with a left hook to the head, before forcing a stoppage by the referee, following a succession of unanswered ground and pound strikes to the right of the head.