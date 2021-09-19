Sports

Guyana’s Harris maintains winning streak in the UFC

— stops American Kasanganay in the first round

Carlston Harris (right) of Guyana unloads a right hand on American Impa Kasanganay enroute to his first round stoppage victory on the preliminary card of the Fight Night: Stann vs Smith event at the UFC Apex facility, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Guyanese Carlston Harris continued his historic run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), stopping American Impa Kasanganay in the first round on the preliminary card of the promotion’s Fight Night: Stann vs Smith event at their Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday night.

The fight was stopped at the 2:38 mark of the first round. Harris dropped his opponent with a left hook to the head, before forcing a stoppage by the referee, following a succession of unanswered ground and pound strikes to the right of the head.