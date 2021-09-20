Boat builder fatally stabbed at Vreed-en-Hoop

A Vreed-en-Hoop boat builder was fatally stabbed on Saturday night and his brother is hospitalised after they were stabbed by a man who was denied permission to use a passageway at the Vreed-en-Hoop dockyard, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Sigmol Gouveia, 36, of Vreed-en-Hoop Squatting Area was fatally stabbed and his brother, Neville Gouveia, 37, of Lot 72, Block ‘A’ Sophia is in hospital.

The stabbings occurred just around 11.15 pm on Saturday. Police last night said that they have since arrested a 25-year-old of De Willem, WCD. The arrested man is being treated as a suspect in the murder and attempted murder.