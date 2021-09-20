Bus said to have triggered five-vehicle pile-up at Bagotstown

A speeding Georgetown/Timehri route minibus is alleged to have been the cause of a five-vehicle accident last night at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Passengers of the bus were said to have suffered minor injuries owing to the vehicle toppling several times before coming to a stop.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a blue Pitbull Route 42 minibus (registration number unknown), a grey Mazda car # PPP 285, a black Spacio car # PNN 9362, a grey car # PTT 9389 and a second minibus (route and registration number unknown). The accident occurred minutes after 6 pm along the western drive lane of the East Bank Demerara Highway in the vicinity of a vulcanizing shop.