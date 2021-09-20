Yacht manufacturing company now open for business here

Italian yacht manufacturing company Azimut is now open for business here.

A release from NexGen Global Marketing Services Inc said that Azimut launched their sales division here at the Pegasus Hotel on Saturday night in the presence of Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, CEO, G-Invest and prominent members of the business community.

The release reported Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill as saying that the time was ripe for Guyana to experience and enjoy the type of luxury and recreation that an Azimut Yacht offers.

The regional team in Guyana, Azimut Yachts Caribbean Limited will be led by Terence Clarke and Amzard Karim and they were joined by Federico Ferrante, President of Azimut Benetti Americas and Caterina Valiani, Regional Sales Manager from their North American headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the release said.