Teixeira performing functions of PM

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, this morning administered the oath of office to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, to perform the functions of Prime Minister.

A release on the PM’s Facebook page said that the ceremony occurred in the credentials room of the Office of the President.

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie were also present.

Phillips, who was sworn in last Friday to perform the functions of President, will continue to serve in that capacity until President Irfaan Ali returns from North America next week.