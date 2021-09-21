Compromised drainage system believed to be behind GMI reservoir collapse

A compromised drainage system is suspected to be the primary cause of the recent flash flooding in Matthews Ridge, Region One, after the reservoir belonging to Chinese-owned Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) collapsed, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said yesterday.

Ashley said that from all indications the company did not change drainage pipes that were laid years ago. The integrity of the pipes, he said, is believed to have been compromised by the volume of water in the reservoir.

“The reservoir has three pipes underground that is used for draining the water out but it appears as if those pipes were compromised and undermined and that resulted in the flooding,” he said.