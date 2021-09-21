Education Ministry relying on vaccine campaign to address challenges facing hinterland students

The Ministry of Education is aware of the challenges facing students in hinterland communities, including limited access to virtual learning, and is relying on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout to get them back in schools, according to Deputy Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development) Marti De Souza.

Speaking to this newspaper last Wednesday, De Souza noted that access to Wi-Fi and cellphone signals are not as readily available in the hinterland and riverain areas, resulting in limited access to virtual classes.

Currently nursery and primary schools have re-opened for face-to-face learning while secondary schools are awaiting instructions based on the success of the adolescent vaccination programme.