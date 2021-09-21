Barbados facing AstraZeneca vaccine expiry

(Barbados Nation) Barbados is dangerously close to losing out on precious doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Thousands of doses of a third tranche the country received to fight the COVID-19 virus expire next month, and the current uptake of the drug may not be enough to see each dose being administered before October 31.

This was revealed during a press conference yesterday hosted by co-coordinator of the National Vaccination Programme, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand, and newly appointed COVID-19 Public Advisor David Ellis at the vaccination centre located at the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation’s complex on Harbour Road, St Michael.

Ferdinand said Barbados’ vaccination numbers were steadily looking up, and more than 6 000 children had been inoculated since the popular Pfizer vaccine became available five weeks ago, but should the AstraZeneca not be used, meetings might have to be held with the Prime Minister to decide the future of the unused drug.