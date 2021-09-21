I am being denied my payslip by the Region 4 Education Dept

Dear Editor,

I need my payslips from the Department of Education, Region 4. I am a public school teacher affected by an issue which involves the Department of Education, Region 4. In January 2020 officials from the Department of Education assigned me to another school within the region. From that time to the present my name is still on the paysheet of my former workplace. Due to some unaddressed matters it’s in my best interest not to return there to sign it.

For the first half of 2020 I visited the Accounts Department at the RDC building on a monthly basis and was allowed to affix my signature to the paysheet where my name appeared and received my payslip. However, in July 2020 a clerk refused to attend to me and I was rudely informed that to cut off my payslip ‘would loosen the pages’(4 or 5 pages stapled together for that particular school only and separate from the paysheet). I was forced to seek the intervention of an education official to sign the paysheet and was hencefort banned by the clerk of the Accounts Department from returning for that specific task. Although I wrote to the supervisor of the Accounts Department and the Regional Executive Officer more than one year ago about the matter I haven’t received a response as yet.

After that incident, education officials infomed me that whenever the paysheet was dropped off at the Department of Education I would receive a call to sign it. While this has been happening, the calls are infrequent. And since July 2020 to the present, I have not received any of my payslips. Editor, I am affected and inconvenienced by this state of affairs. Apart from a few tax issues, my payslip is required when conducting particular transactions with some companies and state agencies. Also, I want to know who the payslip with my name and other details printed on it really belongs to and why it is being withheld from me. I do hope that the relevant authority can intervene and resolve the issue highlighted in a timely manner.

Sincerely,

Teacher