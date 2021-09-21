This incident has caused much embarrassment to the Leonora Mandir

Dear Editor,

I sincerely apologize to the general public who attended the function at Leonora Mandir on Sunday, September 19, and were subjected to a great insult. It was supposed to be an occasion for providing breakfast along with hampers and monetary gifts to each person, but, instead, turned out to be a ‘stage show’ for ‘street-corner’ politics.

It remains a mystery why the name of the sponsor Mr Glen Lall was not disclosed before to members of the Mandir. The plot thickens when the Executive claimed ignorance of his identity. It should be mentioned that the breakfast was very meager while the cash ($1000) was only sufficient for a return taxi fare. There was no hamper.

The incident has caused much embarrassment to the Leonora Mandir and it would take long and much work to repair the damage. Politics has no place in our Mandir. The Executive must bear full responsibility.

Sincerely,

Pt. Ramdial Balbadar