9/11 remembrance

Photos9/11 remembranceBy Stabroek News September 21, 2021 President Irfaan Ali yesterday morning attended a Memorial and Tribute Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2001 September 11th attacks. The ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Greenwich Street, New York. Around three dozen Guyanese perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. President Ali and a team of Government officials are in New York for this week’s 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Office of the President photo)Comments
