Multipurpose facility for National Stadium

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has embarked on transforming the unused area at the National Stadium into a multipurpose facility that will cater for the disciplines of football, volleyball, tennis and basketball.

The subject minister, Charles Ramson Jr., revealed recently that the football pitch is currently being laid to the northern side while a volleyball court would be built adjacent to the tarmac. A tennis court will be placed near to or on the tarmac along with a basketball court for which he had consultations with the federation and have begun purchasing equipment.