Super Over the highlight — Shepherd —Despite slamming 72 not out off only 31 runs to seal a semi-final place for the Amazon Warriors, Guyana’s Romario Shepherd says the knock was not his finest moment this season

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ all-rounder Romario Shepherd was the buzz of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) competition and a lot of this improvement came from his thought process.

This was revealed by the 26-year-old during an exclusive interview with this publication recently.

“The thinking process of the game. I think I read the game better now so I’m a bit more proactive about my bowling now,” he told Stabroek Sports in the exclusive when asked about the transformation.