A policeman and a robbery suspect were both shot in their thighs during a scuffle on Leopold Street yesterday.

The police in a statement said that Constable Cordell Kendall was shot in the left thigh after he and other ranks of the Brickdam Police Station responded to a report of a Robbery Under Arms at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust.

“In the process of arresting a suspect, a scuffle ensued between the policeman and suspect, who were both shot in the thighs”, the police said.