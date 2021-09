A Stanleytown, New Amsterdam man died yesterday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked lorry on the Beterverwagting Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 59 year-old Charles Roberts, who was the driver of motor vehicle PRR 1050.

Police yesterday said that at around 3.15 pm, the driver lost control of the motorcar and collided with a trailer, registration number THH 9834 which was attached to motor lorry GHH 9829 which was stationary on the parapet.