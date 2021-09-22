Region Two experiencing sharp increase in Covid-19 cases – RHO

Region Two is currently experiencing an increase of Covid-19 with 23 persons having died from the virus to date and 158 active cases.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, during an interview with this newspaper, said it is evident that persons are not adhering to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines. “… Covid is on the rise in Region Two and it is clear that persons are in a relax mode…we are also not doing well when it comes to vaccination,” said Dr. Singh. He is hoping to flatten the curve in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region but noted that health workers alone cannot do it and it requires persons to get vaccinated.