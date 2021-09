Six months on…Family still pressing police over Fagundes gunning down

Six months after he was gunned down outside the Palm Court bar on Main Street, the family of Ricardo Fagundes last evening demanded answers from the police on the state of their investigation.

Family and friends gathered outside of Palm Court and held a silent vigil.

The deceased man’s mother Carol Fagundes said they are clueless about the investigation as they last received an update from the police in April.