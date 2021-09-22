Tender board denies making call to retender NDIA’s steel sheets contract

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday distanced itself from a decision to retender a contract, as claimed by the Ministry of Agriculture, and its Board will meet next week to discuss the issue.

An NPTAB official said that the Board will want to clarify its role, including that it “does not decide on re-tendering,” as if a contract should be advertised again it lies solely with the procuring entity, which “recommends and justifies” such decisions. “NPTAB merely facilitates the decision of the procuring entity,” the official said.

Chairman of the NPTAB Tarachand Balgobin yesterday told Stabroek News that he is currently on leave and won’t be back at work until next week. He said that the Board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday, when the issue will also be discussed.