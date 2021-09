The Ministry of Health today said that as September 21, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 740.

The latest casualties are a 58-year-old woman from Region One who was unvaccinated and a woman, 70, from Region Seven whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, the ministry today reported that there were 362 new cases of the virus and 36 persons are in the ICU.