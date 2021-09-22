Doubts over some members of the multi stakeholders forum

Dear Editor,

The online article captioned, `Gov’t finally names members to natural resources transparency body’ (SN September 21) refers. The best I can say about this belated decision is that it is done. Some say, better late than never. I say some things are better left in the ‘never’ category. Doubts come when I noted some of the names in the “Multi Stakeholders” forum.

On the positive and clean side, I recognize Ms. Vanda Radzik, a tireless presence in Guyana’s affairs. I employ the qualifier ‘should’ in Ms. Radzik’s instance, because whenever the PPP is present in bodies like this, the party is confident that it has more representation than those of its allocated numbers. To state differently, PPP leaders can be assured that on the issues sensitive to the party’s interests (and people), they have sufficient people in the 12-member group to see things their way, and prevail. I have problems with some of the other names. Hence, I think that Ms. Radzik could find herself isolated and overwhelmed. I wouldn’t go on the same minibus with some of those known characters named to the body.

Also, I take note of a name from a recent previous walk on the wild side in Guyana, where I had the distinct pleasure of sharing time and space member with Andron Alphonso. I must wonder how he is going to reconcile his association’s concern with the intrusiveness of the approaches and actions GYEITI – the same agency – and his, shall I say, sensitive oversight role. I could be off the reservation, but I think that this is tailormade for what Sir Winston famously described as a “puzzle wrapped in a riddle inside an enigma.” In my own simplified way of sharing, a comedy inside circumstances that could make for a crisis.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall