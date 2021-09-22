Frustrated with birth certificate department of GPO

Dear Editor,

The public that visits the GPO daily to apply for or uplift documents especially birth and marriage certificates, often leaves disappointed. In most cases they are told that the documents will be posted or that they are not yet processed.

I applied two weeks ago for three birth certificates with the expectation that they would be ready for retrieval after seven days.

I was told by the clerk that the normal time was six weeks but with the prevailing circumstances, it would be longer.

I know of cases where some people collected after seven days.

We are all aware that some people would know someone working in the department. Nothing is wrong with them helping someone whom they know.

But there are cases where someone would need his/her birth certificate in order to do other urgent transactions.

In spite of the urgency or not, no application for a birth certificate should take six weeks to process and prepare.

Even before the advent of the pandemic, the birth certificate department at GPO hardly ever received any praise from the public for expeditious work.

What really seems to be the issues that afflict that department? Is it inadequate or illiterate staff or is it the prevailing work ethic?

Is it demotivated and uninspired management or unenlightened management style?

Aren’t there specialised departments or sections that address specific areas? Aren’t the workers specialised in their particular field? Are some of these specialists sick, off the job, on lengthy leave?

I am sure that a coordinated workforce in the birth certificate department can process hundreds of applications daily.

Why must the public wait six weeks for a simple and important document from a government- operated agency?

I would like to call on the minister and his/her ministry to look into this matter with some urgency.

The present status of this department is a bad reflection on that ministry.

While much is happening to make departments efficient, the GPO seems to have been bypassed. The ministry needs to ensure these crucial agencies do not operate in a way to frustrate those who seek their services.

I am not sure whether the birth certificate department is decentralized. If not, I would strongly advocate for this to be considered.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)