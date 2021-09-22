Dear Editor,

Mr Ralph Ramkarran posits the view that the PPP is no longer a Marxist-Leninist party. This statement found some resonance with Mr Donald Ramotar. I am not one too much into labels but my understanding is that the PPP was founded by the Jagans and others as a working class party, and both Cheddi and Janet Jagan gave their lives for the betterment of the ordinary man.

However, the PPP has long ceased being a working class party. It was hijacked many years ago by a group of opportunistic businessmen trading under the name and style of the Private Sector Commission (PSC). This group of businessmen has been able to infiltrate the party and government to land plush jobs, contracts, directorships, acquire buildings and generally to gorge at the trough. And this is all being done in the name of the Working Class Party. The rank and file of the party should take note. They are only used every five years to vote but these businessmen are drinking champagne and travelling first class and driving large duty-free vehicles. Time to wake up and send these people packing.

Mind you, not all around the PSC are opportunistic. There are a few decent business people around the Private Sector Commission, but by and large, this organization is run by a small group who look after themselves, their businesses, their friends and family. I must point out that, in my view, the Private Sector Commission is not the Private Sector of Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)