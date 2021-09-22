ICT skills

PhotosICT skillsBy Stabroek News September 22, 2021 Prime Minister Mark Phillips, performing the functions of President, on Monday handed over medals and certificates of participation to several youngsters who recently took part in the Guyanese Girls Code Initiative. At the presentation ceremony, the PM wished the youngsters success in their future endeavours and encouraged them to continue to enhance their knowledge in ICT. The programme, which was administered through the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the University of Guyana, lasted for nine weeks and helped 70 girls from various regions across Guyana gain basic skills. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)Comments
