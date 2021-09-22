“Calypso Girl” Wallace signs for two more years with NSW Swifts

SYDNEY, CMC – Trinidad & Tobago goal shooter Sam Wallace is one of six players to re-sign with Super Netball champions New South Wales Swifts for another two seasons. Wallace, 27, joined the Swifts from the English Super League four years ago and was among the latest players to re-commit to the seven-time champions ahead of a new collective bargaining agreement between the players and the club.

Swifts head coach Briony Akle was thrilled that the 6-feet, 4-inches tall Wallace and scoring partner, England international Helen Housby have agreed to keep going after they played a huge role in the Swifts’ second title success in three years.

“Sam and Helen have been instrumental to our growth and success since they joined the club, and now have an extra maturity and intelligence to their netball knowledge,” Akle said.

“When we’ve needed them to step up in big games, they have delivered time and time again, and we are thrilled both will remain in Sydney for the next chapter of this club’s history.”

“As well as their telepathy on the court, they are very close off it and are more than just team-mates. They are friends who care deeply about each other and that’s the bond we are looking for across this club.”

“Calypso Girl” Wallace was named the Swifts’ Most Valuable Player for the third time this year, a feat which equalled the record of club legend, Catherine Cox.

Since joining the Swifts, Wallace has quickly become a fan favourite and she has been the pillar of the Swifts’ attack over her 75 games for the club.

She is now regarded as one of the best shooters in the world game and scored 585 goals at a success rate of 93 percent in the 2021 Super Netball season.

“From a performance perspective, a lot of hard graft goes in from our defenders and midcourters to earn extra possession and I know having targets like Helen and Sam in the attack circle is a real reward for them,” Akle said.

“We might have added a seventh premiership to the cabinet recently, but there is no intention to rest on our laurels, and both Helen and Sam are key to where we want to go next.”

The club has already announced six of its 10-strong roster and all squads must be finalised by October 8.