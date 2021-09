Fresh off the West Indies Under-19 tour of England, Matthew Nandu revealed that the anchor role he played for the team was something he enjoyed.

The Guyanese right hander finished as the second leading run-getter for the visitors with 162 runs at an average of 40.5.

“I believe my role in the team is to bat all 50 overs and get the team to a 280 plus score.” Nandu related to this publication during an exclusive interview yesterday.