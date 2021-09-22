NSC sponsors Petterson-Griffith’s participation at World Classic c/ships

The National Sports Commission (NSC) in effort to aid Carlos Peterson-Griffith’s participation at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, has sponsored the totality of his attendance at the event which starts today and ends October 1t
This was confirmed yesterday during a simple presentation ceremony held at the NSC’s headquarters where Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, said, “Our budget is not infinite. With our limited resources, we try to see as best as possible we can spread it out to all sport disciplines.