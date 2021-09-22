Shepherd shocked President Irfaan Ali took time out to call him — conversation with Bravo, Simmons changed his bowling

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ all-rounder, Romario Shepherd finished the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the joint second highest wicket-taker in the tournament but it was a conversation during a rained out West Indies match that changed his perspective.

Though Warriors did not get past the semi-final stage, in nine innings Shepherd ended with 18 wickets, one behind Trinbago Knight Riders’ Ravi Rampaul and the same amount as teammate Odean Smith.

Compared to the previous season, Shepherd tripled the number of wickets he took. He also sent down 33 overs this season compared to last season where he bowled just 19 overs.