Man to serve seven years for rape of 15-year-old he plied with alcohol

45-year-old Robert Joseph who admitted to raping a 15-year-old girl back in 2019 was yesterday sentenced to 10 years behind bars from which the prison has been ordered to make the mandatory one-third deduction which accompanies such pleas.

Appearing before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown, an apologetic Joseph lamented how sorry he was for his action regarding what he described as “wah play out duh night.”

The offender attributed his assault of the teen to alcohol consumption, but repeatedly said that he was sorry—apologizing both to the virtual complainant—and her parents.