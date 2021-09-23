Mystery over steel sheets retendering deepens

Both the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) yesterday said they had nothing to do with a controversial retendering for steel sheets and the focus is now on the Minis-try of Agriculture.

A day earlier, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had distanced itself from the decision to retender.

Chairman of the NDIA Lionel Wordsworth told Stabroek News yesterday that as chairman he has “nothing to do” with tendering of contracts as he leads a policy implementation board for the NDIA.