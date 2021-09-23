Police force has application backlog of over five years

As training for new police officers remains on a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) currently has a backlog of applications dating from as far as more than five years ago.

“…Hence the backlog and persons on a waiting list….or a delay……Some possibly since 2015 still waiting,” Force Training Officer, Shivpersaud Bacchus said on Tuesday during his appearance on the GPF weekly Police and You programme.

Training for police recruits was halted more than a year ago following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.