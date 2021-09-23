Frustrated Mom says GFF impeding daughter’s opportunity for tryout with English outfit

Finola Parvattan-Trim, mother of national U17 forward Jalade Trim, has lambasted the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for its failure to provide match footage of her daughter, which is being requested by an English junior scout for a possible international trial.

According to Trim during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, the local governing body is yet to be forthcoming with the requested footage and she is frustrated by the current situation which is impeding the possibility of her daughter securing a vital opportunity via a trial with an English outfit.

“We are trying to get footage from the federation and the federation claiming they have no footage,” she told Stabroek Sports yesterday.