Men’s U20 head coach Dover optimistic about team’s chances —feels that the official draw for Concacaf Qualifiers was ‘fair’

Following the revelation of Guyana’s opponents for the upcoming Concacaf Men’s U20 Qualifiers, head-coach of the programme Wayne Dover revealed that he is pleased with the draw which features familiar faces.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

“It is a similar group from the last outing in these championships,” said Dover.