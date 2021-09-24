DDL philosophy embraces high standards in a competitive global spirits market – Samaroo

The realisation of the prevailing sound reputation which the Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) enjoys on the international rum market is derived from the company’s innovativeness, high standards, and its preoccupation with understanding and responding to the requirements of the global market, the company’s Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo has told the Stabroek Business.

Asked to account for the successes which the company has realised on the international spirits market over the years, Samaroo told Stabroek Business that DDL continues to be driven by innovativeness and by its scrupulous attention to market trends. These tenets, he said, had contributed to the positioning of the company for its accomplishments in what he described as a “highly competitive” global market.