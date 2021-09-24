Exxon growing its Guyana onshore footprint – Oil Now

The US oil company ExxonMobil is in the process of further deepening its footprint in Guyana by seeking to move a greater volume of its services from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana, according to an Oil Now report.

The report suggests that ExxonMobil’s shifting of services is indicative of a recognition of the increase of local capacity in Guyana, a circumstance that would enable the oil company to locate more of its shore base services here.

ExxonMobil is currently engaged in what is, these days, the single most significant oil recovery exercise in the region, offshore Guyana, where it is now in control of operations in the Stabroek, Kaieteur, and Canje blocks, the Oil Now report says.