Jamaica Development Bank intervenes to help COVID-affected SMEs

Asserting that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the country’s economy, the Government of Jamaica has made a significant intervention through key state agencies in an effort to rescue such struggling businesses from the economic dislocation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week the authorities in Kingston made public, a collaborative arrangement involving the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), and the Ministry of Finance to launch what is described as the Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (ISERVE) Jamaica Programme that seeks to provide support for affected MSMEs.