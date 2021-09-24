President to address October 5-7 regional agri technology forum

The Caribbean Export Development Agency (CARIB EXPORT) earlier this week announced that it will be hosting the region’s first ever Agricultural Technology Summit from October 5-7. The summit will enable representatives from the various Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries to probe the role that digital technologies can play in transforming agriculture and food production in the region.

Noting that Guyana “holds lead responsibility for Agriculture, Agricultural Diversification and Food Security for CARICOM,” the Caribbean Export media release says that the keynote address at the forum will be delivered by the country’s president Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The release noted that the forum was being staged against the backdrop of the Caribbean being “one of the most food insecure regions on our planet.” It adds that “COVID-19 has once more shown this acute vulnerability and the imperative of boosting food security,” adding that “given our challenges such as small size, technology is a valuable friend of our agricultural sector.”