Agri ministry might scrap steel retendering – source

Following the controversial retendering of steel for the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), a decision is being mulled to cancel the tender altogether and cease the practice of the authority stockpiling steel.

“A proposal was made to cancel the tender altogether and not have the NDIA stockpile on steel piles. That way, whenever there is a contract, the persons bidding will submit tenders that incorporate the cost of steel needed and not have the NDIA provide it,” a source close to the issue told Stabroek News.

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday withdrew their statement that blamed the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the retendering and will today issue another clarifying the issue.