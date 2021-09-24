Berbice River man gets 18 months for ganja trafficking

A 32-year-old Berbice River man was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $804,000 for possession and trafficking of narcotics.
The accused, Clarence France, a cabbage vendor of Maria Henrietta Village, Upper Berbice River appeared on Wednesday morning before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom and pleaded guilty to the charges. It is alleged that on Monday September 20, at Jonestown, Kwakwani, France had in his possession 536 grammes of cannabis, with the market value being $804,000, for the purpose of trafficking.