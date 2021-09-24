Contracts signed for work on Canal No. 1 and No. 2 roads

Contracts were yesterday signed at the Ministry of Public Works for the rehabilitation of the Canal Polders No.1 and No.2 Roads and the Schoonord Main Access Road, Region Three.

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Works, the rehabilitation of the Canal Polder No. 1 Main Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was awarded to Japarts Construction Inc. for the sum of $173,131,854 and the Canal Polder No. 2 Main Access Road, WBD to Aronco Services Inc for the sum of $170,612,793. The estimated duration of these two contracts is six months.