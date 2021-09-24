Do not divide us on type of COVID vaccine taken

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Irfaan Ali yesterday urged that the movement of people not be curtailed based on the COVID-19 vaccines they took and he also upped the pressure on Venezuela over the border controversy between the two countries.

“The access to vaccines saw the world polarised. I know, I speak on behalf of many leaders when I say that we must not now hurt our efforts at ending this polarisation of access to vaccines by implementing measures that divide us and curtail our movement based on the type of vaccines our people took. Indeed, our efforts must be focused on full vaccination and addressing vaccine hesitancy. Millions took the vaccines which were available at a time of much uncertainty, and they are the unsung heroes. They must not now be the subject of restrictions based on the vaccines they took”, the President said.